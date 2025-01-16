Johnson and Akron host Ohio

Ohio Bobcats (10-6, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-5, 4-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Akron…

Ohio Bobcats (10-6, 4-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (11-5, 4-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Ohio after Nate Johnson scored 28 points in Akron’s 85-78 victory over the Toledo Rockets.

The Zips have gone 8-0 at home. Akron is third in the MAC with 11.3 offensive rebounds per game led by James Okonkwo averaging 3.3.

The Bobcats are 4-0 in conference play. Ohio is third in the MAC scoring 81.1 points per game and is shooting 48.2%.

Akron averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game, 3.7 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 9.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Akron allows.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tavari Johnson is averaging 11.8 points and 4.2 assists for the Zips.

AJ Clayton is scoring 16.8 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Bobcats.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.7 points, 37.2 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 82.7 points, 31.3 rebounds, 16.7 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

