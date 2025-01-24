Johnson and Akron host Miami (OH)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-4, 6-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-5, 6-0 MAC) Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Miami (OH) RedHawks (14-4, 6-0 MAC) at Akron Zips (13-5, 6-0 MAC)

Akron, Ohio; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Akron hosts Miami (OH) after Tavari Johnson scored 20 points in Akron’s 90-58 win over the Buffalo Bulls.

The Zips are 9-0 in home games. Akron has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The RedHawks are 6-0 in MAC play. Miami (OH) is sixth in the MAC scoring 33.2 points per game in the paint led by Antwone Woolfolk averaging 6.8.

Akron is shooting 45.3% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points lower than the 45.4% Miami (OH) allows to opponents. Miami (OH) averages 10.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.3 more made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Akron gives up.

The Zips and RedHawks meet Saturday for the first time in MAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Zips. Nate Johnson is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games.

Peter Suder is averaging 14.1 points and 3.4 assists for the RedHawks. Kam Craft is averaging 17 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 81.2 points, 35.6 rebounds, 17.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

RedHawks: 9-1, averaging 91.6 points, 32.5 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 8.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 53.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.7 points.

