John Blackwell scores 28, No. 24 Wisconsin beats Southern California 84-69 to extend win streak to 7

LOS ANGELES (AP) — John Blackwell scored 28 points and No. 24 Wisconsin defeated Southern California 84-69 Saturday afternoon to extend its winning streak to seven games.

Max Klesmit added 18 points and Nolan Winter 13 for the Badgers (15-3, 5-2 Big Ten), who have an average margin of victory of 16.1 points during their win streak.

Saint Thomas led the Trojans (11-7, 3-4) with 19 points and Rashaun Agee scored 15. USC, which had won its last two games, led for only 49 seconds on Saturday.

Wisconsin had a 51-32 lead with 17:54 remaining before USC went on a 13-0 run. The Trojans eventually whittled it down to three before the Badgers regained control.

Takeaways

Wisconsin: Blackwell had his third straight game with at least 20 points. The sophomore point guard has 27 assists to 14 turnovers during the Badgers’ winning streak.

USC: Desmond Claude, who was leading the Big Ten with a 22 points-per-game average in conference games, was held to nine points.

Key moment

USC got within 55-52 midway through the second half before Wisconsin countered with an 8-2 run to get breathing room. Blackwell had the basket of the run with a reverse layup to make it 59-52.

Key stat

USC committed 16 turnovers which resulted in 22 points by Wisconsin. It is the second time in three games the Badgers have forced their opponent into at least 15 turnovers.

Up next

Wisconsin remains in Los Angeles to face UCLA on Tuesday. USC is at Nebraska on Wednesday.

