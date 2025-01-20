Live Radio
Jo’el Emanuel scores 22 to lead Fairleigh Dickinson over Chicago State 58-48

The Associated Press

January 20, 2025, 9:21 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Jo’el Emanuel scored 22 points and Fairleigh Dickinson beat Chicago State 58-48 on Monday night.

Emanuel added eight rebounds for the Knights (7-13, 3-2 Northeast Conference). Terrence Brown had 14 points, six rebounds and three steals.

Jalen Forrest led the way for the Cougars (2-18, 2-3) with 17 points and three steals. Noble Crawford and Matthew Robinson both scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

