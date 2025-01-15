JMU visits Hayes and Marshall

James Madison Dukes (13-4, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-11, 0-5 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6…

James Madison Dukes (13-4, 5-0 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (5-11, 0-5 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Marshall hosts JMU after Aislynn Hayes scored 21 points in Marshall’s 80-75 loss to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

The Thundering Herd have gone 4-3 at home. Marshall averages 15.4 turnovers per game and is 3-4 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Dukes are 5-0 against conference opponents. JMU scores 70.2 points while outscoring opponents by 6.9 points per game.

Marshall averages 9.2 made 3-pointers per game, 3.2 more made shots than the 6.0 per game JMU gives up. JMU averages 70.2 points per game, 2.0 more than the 68.2 Marshall gives up to opponents.

The Thundering Herd and Dukes face off Wednesday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hayes is averaging 17.2 points for the Thundering Herd.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 15.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 3-7, averaging 68.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points per game.

Dukes: 8-2, averaging 68.0 points, 36.3 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points.

