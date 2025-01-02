JMU takes on Louisiana for conference matchup

James Madison Dukes (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt) Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (9-4, 1-0 Sun Belt) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-5, 1-0 Sun Belt)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sun Belt foes Louisiana and JMU will play on Thursday.

The Ragin’ Cajuns have gone 5-1 at home. Louisiana is the best team in the Sun Belt at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 58.5 points while holding opponents to 38.2% shooting.

The Dukes have gone 1-0 against Sun Belt opponents. JMU averages 68.3 points and has outscored opponents by 4.8 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 3.7 made 3-pointers per game is 2.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.1 per game JMU gives up. JMU has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 0.8 percentage points above the 38.2% shooting opponents of Louisiana have averaged.

The Ragin’ Cajuns and Dukes face off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is averaging 12.6 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Peyton McDaniel is averaging 13.8 points, 8.5 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ragin’ Cajuns: 6-4, averaging 58.8 points, 27.8 rebounds, 6.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 0.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.6 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 67.9 points, 37.7 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 8.3 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points.

