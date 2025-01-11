JMU takes on Georgia Southern after Barnes-Williams’ 25-point showing

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Georgia Southern Eagles (8-8, 1-3 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (12-4, 4-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU hosts Georgia Southern after Ashanti Barnes-Williams scored 25 points in JMU’s 71-59 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Dukes have gone 6-1 at home. JMU ranks third in the Sun Belt with 34.5 points per game in the paint led by Kseniia Kozlova averaging 7.3.

The Eagles are 1-3 against Sun Belt opponents.

JMU’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game is 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Georgia Southern allows. Georgia Southern has shot at a 39.2% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points above the 37.3% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Peyton McDaniel is scoring 14.4 points per game with 7.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Dukes.

McKenna Eddings averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Eagles, scoring 8.5 points while shooting 26.3% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 7-3, averaging 67.8 points, 36.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 8.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Eagles: 3-7, averaging 67.4 points, 36.9 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

