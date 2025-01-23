JMU takes on conference foe Southern Miss

Southern Miss Eagles (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-4, 7-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-4, 7-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Peyton McDaniel and JMU host Melyia Grayson and Southern Miss in Sun Belt play.

The Dukes are 7-1 on their home court. JMU has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Eagles have gone 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss has a 3-9 record against teams above .500.

JMU averages 71.6 points per game, 0.7 fewer points than the 72.3 Southern Miss gives up. Southern Miss has shot at a 43.1% clip from the field this season, 6.2 percentage points higher than the 36.9% shooting opponents of JMU have averaged.

The Dukes and Eagles face off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zakiya Stephenson is averaging 5.2 points for the Dukes. McDaniel is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Grayson is scoring 14.6 points per game with 7.3 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Eagles. Nyla Jean is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

