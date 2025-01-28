Jimerson scores 26 as Saint Louis takes down VCU 78-69

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 26 points as Saint Louis beat VCU 78-69 on Tuesday night. Jimerson had…

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Gibson Jimerson scored 26 points as Saint Louis beat VCU 78-69 on Tuesday night.

Jimerson had five rebounds for the Billikens (13-8, 6-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Kobe Johnson scored 19 points while going 6 of 10 from the floor, including 2 for 5 from 3-point range, and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line and added six rebounds. Robbie Avila shot 3 of 5 from the field and 8 for 8 from the foul line to finish with 14 points.

Zeb Jackson led the Rams (16-5, 6-2) in scoring, finishing with 15 points and two steals. Phillip Russell added 15 points for VCU. Max Shulga also had 14 points. The loss ended a six-game winning streak for the Rams.

A fight in the stands near the VCU bench caused the game to be delayed about seven minutes with 1:10 remaining.

Jimerson scored 10 points in the first half and Saint Louis went into the break trailing 31-28. Jimerson’s 16-point second half helped Saint Louis finish off the nine-point victory.

