Jimerson leads Saint Louis against Saint Joseph’s (PA)

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (10-4, 2-0 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (8-6, 1-0 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Billikens -2.5; over/under is 152

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis hosts Saint Joseph’s (PA) after Gibson Jimerson scored 33 points in Saint Louis’ 88-63 win against the Fordham Rams.

The Billikens are 7-1 in home games. Saint Louis is third in the A-10 scoring 78.1 points while shooting 48.5% from the field.

The Hawks are 2-0 against A-10 opponents. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is eighth in the A-10 giving up 67.9 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

Saint Louis makes 48.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 8.3 percentage points higher than Saint Joseph’s (PA) has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Saint Joseph’s (PA) has shot at a 45.6% clip from the field this season, 2.9 percentage points greater than the 42.7% shooting opponents of Saint Louis have averaged.

The Billikens and Hawks square off Friday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson averages 3.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 41.7% from beyond the arc.

Erik Reynolds II is scoring 16.4 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Hawks.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 6-4, averaging 78.0 points, 32.3 rebounds, 15.8 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.

Hawks: 7-3, averaging 76.8 points, 34.3 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.9 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.0 points.

