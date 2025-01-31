Jimerson leads Saint Louis against Dayton after 26-point game

Dayton Flyers (14-7, 4-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (13-8, 6-2 A-10) St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Dayton Flyers (14-7, 4-4 A-10) at Saint Louis Billikens (13-8, 6-2 A-10)

St. Louis; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Flyers -1.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Louis faces Dayton after Gibson Jimerson scored 26 points in Saint Louis’ 78-69 victory against the VCU Rams.

The Billikens are 11-1 in home games. Saint Louis averages 12.1 turnovers per game and is 4-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Flyers are 4-4 in conference games. Dayton is eighth in the A-10 giving up 69.4 points while holding opponents to 43.5% shooting.

Saint Louis scores 74.6 points, 5.2 more per game than the 69.4 Dayton allows. Dayton averages 8.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 more made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Saint Louis gives up.

The Billikens and Flyers square off Friday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimerson averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Billikens, scoring 17.6 points while shooting 36.8% from beyond the arc. Robbie Avila is shooting 53.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games.

Malachi Smith is averaging 10.5 points and 5.9 assists for the Flyers. Nate Santos is averaging 15.2 points and 4.8 rebounds while shooting 44.7% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Billikens: 7-3, averaging 71.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 69.7 points, 28.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

