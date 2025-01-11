Jessamy scores 16, Tennessee State defeats Western Illinois 72-52

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ron Jessamy scored 16 points as Tennessee State beat Western Illinois 72-52 on Saturday night. Jessamy…

MACOMB, Ill. (AP) — Ron Jessamy scored 16 points as Tennessee State beat Western Illinois 72-52 on Saturday night.

Jessamy added eight rebounds and five blocks for the Tigers (6-11, 2-4 Ohio Valley Conference). Josh Ogundele scored 12 points while finishing 5 of 7 from the floor and added eight rebounds.

Julius Rollins led the Leathernecks (8-9, 2-4) in scoring, finishing with 18 points and two steals. Marko Maletic added 13 points for Western Illinois.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Tennessee State hosts SIU-Edwardsville and Western Illinois travels to play Morehead State.

