Jennings scores 17 as South Florida defeats Rice 69-64

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Kasen Jennings scored 17 points off of the bench to help South Florida to a 69-64 victory over Rice on Tuesday night.

Jennings shot 5 of 9 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Bulls (11-10, 4-4 American Athletic Conference). Kobe Knox shot 5 of 13 from the field, including 0 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 7 from the line to add 13 points. Quincy Ademokoya shot 4 for 11, including 3 for 9 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points, while adding 12 rebounds.

Denver Anglin finished with 17 points and two steals for the Owls (11-10, 2-6). Rice also got 12 points, five assists and two steals from Trae Broadnax. The Owls prolonged their losing streak to six in a row.

Knox scored six points in the first half and South Florida went into the break trailing 32-25. Jennings scored 15 points in the second half.

Both teams next play Sunday. South Florida visits Florida Atlantic and Rice plays Memphis at home.

