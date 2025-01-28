Jenks leads Florida Atlantic against Tulane after 23-point outing

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-12, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Atlantic Owls (9-12, 1-7 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (12-7, 5-3 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits Tulane after Taziah Jenks scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 73-61 loss to the North Texas Eagles.

The Green Wave are 7-3 on their home court. Tulane is second in the AAC with 25.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Sherese Pittman averaging 4.9.

The Owls are 1-7 against conference opponents. Florida Atlantic is second in the AAC with 36.4 rebounds per game led by Alana Rouser averaging 7.4.

Tulane’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Florida Atlantic allows. Florida Atlantic averages 62.7 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 64.4 Tulane allows.

The Green Wave and Owls face off Wednesday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pittman is averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds for the Green Wave. Amira Mabry is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

Stefanie Ingram is averaging 8.2 points and five assists for the Owls. Mya Perry is averaging 15.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 7-3, averaging 67.7 points, 31.1 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Owls: 2-8, averaging 64.5 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.