Jenks leads Florida Atlantic against East Carolina after 23-point game

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic visits East Carolina after Taziah Jenks scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 91-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 6-0 on their home court. East Carolina ranks second in the AAC in team defense, giving up 59.6 points while holding opponents to 39.5% shooting.

The Owls are 0-1 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic is 3-3 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 17.0 turnovers per game.

East Carolina is shooting 38.5% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 38.4% Florida Atlantic allows to opponents. Florida Atlantic averages 62.2 points per game, 2.6 more than the 59.6 East Carolina gives up.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amiya Joyner is averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Pirates.

Mya Perry averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 14.8 points while shooting 37.5% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

