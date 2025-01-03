Jenks and Florida Atlantic host East Carolina

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-2 AAC) Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST…

Florida Atlantic Owls (8-6, 0-1 AAC) at East Carolina Pirates (8-6, 0-2 AAC)

Greenville, North Carolina; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida Atlantic takes on East Carolina after Taziah Jenks scored 23 points in Florida Atlantic’s 91-71 loss to the Tulane Green Wave.

The Pirates are 6-0 on their home court. East Carolina ranks fifth in the AAC in rebounding averaging 36.1 rebounds. Amiya Joyner paces the Pirates with 8.9 boards.

The Owls are 0-1 in AAC play. Florida Atlantic has a 3-5 record against opponents over .500.

East Carolina’s average of 3.9 made 3-pointers per game is 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.7 per game Florida Atlantic gives up. Florida Atlantic’s 37.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.3 percentage points lower than East Carolina has allowed to its opponents (39.5%).

The Pirates and Owls meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joyner is averaging 15.1 points and 8.9 rebounds for the Pirates.

Mya Perry is averaging 14.8 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, averaging 62.9 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 11.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 57.6 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 63.1 points, 40.0 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 37.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

