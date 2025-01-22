Jenkins leads South Carolina Upstate against High Point after 21-point showing

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-14, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-10, 4-2 Big South) High Point, North Carolina;…

South Carolina Upstate Spartans (4-14, 1-4 Big South) at High Point Panthers (9-10, 4-2 Big South)

High Point, North Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Carolina Upstate faces High Point after Gwen Jenkins scored 21 points in South Carolina Upstate’s 79-73 loss to the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The Panthers have gone 6-2 at home. High Point is second in the Big South with 12.7 assists per game led by Aaliyah Collins averaging 3.2.

The Spartans are 1-4 in Big South play. South Carolina Upstate ranks ninth in the Big South scoring 20.4 points per game in the paint led by Rebekah Gordon averaging 4.0.

High Point scores 66.3 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 71.8 South Carolina Upstate allows. South Carolina Upstate’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.2 percentage points lower than High Point has allowed to its opponents (41.5%).

The Panthers and Spartans square off Wednesday for the first time in Big South play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lauren Scott is shooting 32.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, while averaging 10.3 points. Nevaeh Zavala is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Gordan is scoring 10.1 points per game with 8.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Spartans. Jeni Levine is averaging 9.1 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 6-4, averaging 69.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Spartans: 2-8, averaging 52.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 4.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 35.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

