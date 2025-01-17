Jenkins leads Seton Hall against St. John’s after 21-point outing

St. John’s Red Storm (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-11, 1-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

St. John’s Red Storm (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-11, 1-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts St. John’s after Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 82-77 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Pirates have gone 4-4 at home. Seton Hall is ninth in the Big East with 28.7 points per game in the paint led by Isaiah Coleman averaging 6.5.

The Red Storm are 6-1 in Big East play. St. John’s ranks fifth in the Big East with 24.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Deivon Smith averaging 4.8.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 45.5% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Red Storm face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 43.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Pirates.

Smith is shooting 40.8% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Storm, while averaging 10.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.9 steals.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.