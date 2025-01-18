Jenkins and Seton Hall host St. John’s

St. John’s Red Storm (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-11, 1-5 Big East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday,…

St. John’s Red Storm (15-3, 6-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (6-11, 1-5 Big East)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Storm -9; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seton Hall hosts St. John’s after Chaunce Jenkins scored 21 points in Seton Hall’s 82-77 loss to the Butler Bulldogs.

The Pirates have gone 4-4 in home games. Seton Hall is third in the Big East with 10.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Coleman averaging 1.8.

The Red Storm are 6-1 in Big East play. St. John’s leads the Big East with 12.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Zuby Ejiofor averaging 4.6.

Seton Hall’s average of 6.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 7.6 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s has shot at a 45.5% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points greater than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Seton Hall have averaged.

The Pirates and Red Storm face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jenkins is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Pirates, while averaging 11.9 points.

RJ Luis is scoring 17.5 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Red Storm.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 2-8, averaging 70.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.7 points per game.

Red Storm: 9-1, averaging 79.6 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 43.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.