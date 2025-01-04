Jegede and Northeastern host Drexel

Northeastern Huskies (1-9, 0-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (5-6, 1-0 CAA) Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes…

Northeastern Huskies (1-9, 0-1 CAA) at Drexel Dragons (5-6, 1-0 CAA)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northeastern takes on Drexel after Abigail Jegede scored 25 points in Northeastern’s 72-51 loss to the Stony Brook Seawolves.

The Dragons are 5-1 in home games. Drexel averages 16.0 assists per game to lead the CAA, paced by Chloe Hodges with 4.3.

The Huskies are 0-1 against conference opponents. Northeastern ranks seventh in the CAA shooting 27.7% from 3-point range.

Drexel scores 58.9 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 69.7 Northeastern gives up. Northeastern averages 5.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Drexel gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amaris Baker is shooting 41.3% and averaging 17.0 points for the Dragons.

Jegede is scoring 15.1 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Huskies.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

