Jefferson Monegro scores 20 to help Valparaiso earn 80-73 victory over Northern Iowa

VALPARAISO, Ind. (AP) — Jefferson Monegro had 20 points in Valparaiso’s 80-73 victory over Northern Iowa on Saturday night.

Monegro also had five rebounds for the Beacons (9-6, 2-2 Missouri Valley Conference). Tyler Schmidt scored 15 points with five rebounds and three steals. Cooper Schwieger made all seven of his free throws and scored 13.

Tytan Anderson finished with 27 points and nine rebounds to pace the Panthers (9-6, 3-1). Max Weisbrod added 10 points and Leon Bond III totaled nine points and two blocks.

Valparaiso took the lead with 14:50 to go in the first half and did not relinquish it. The score was 43-36 at halftime, with Monegro racking up nine points. Valparaiso used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 14-point lead at 53-39 with 15:44 left in the half before finishing off the win.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

