Jefferson leads No. 3 Iowa State against Arizona State after 30-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 7-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State faces Arizona State after Joshua Jefferson scored 30 points in Iowa State’s 108-83 win against the UCF Knights.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-2 at home. Arizona State has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

The Cyclones are 7-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with 41.8 points per game in the paint led by Keshon Gilbert averaging 9.0.

Arizona State scores 74.2 points, 8.0 more per game than the 66.2 Iowa State allows. Iowa State has shot at a 49.7% rate from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points greater than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alston Mason is averaging 11.3 points and 3.5 assists for the Sun Devils. BJ Freeman is averaging 14.2 points over the last 10 games.

Curtis Jones is averaging 17.8 points for the Cyclones. Jefferson is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

