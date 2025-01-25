Jefferson leads No. 3 Iowa State against Arizona State after 30-point game

Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 7-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12) Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2…

Iowa State Cyclones (16-2, 7-1 Big 12) at Arizona State Sun Devils (11-7, 2-5 Big 12)

Tempe, Arizona; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cyclones -9.5; over/under is 145

BOTTOM LINE: No. 3 Iowa State visits Arizona State after Joshua Jefferson scored 30 points in Iowa State’s 108-83 victory against the UCF Knights.

The Sun Devils have gone 5-2 at home. Arizona State is fourth in the Big 12 with 25.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Jayden Quaintance averaging 5.6.

The Cyclones are 7-1 against Big 12 opponents. Iowa State has a 13-2 record against teams over .500.

Arizona State makes 44.5% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.8 percentage points higher than Iowa State has allowed to its opponents (40.7%). Iowa State has shot at a 49.7% clip from the field this season, 8.4 percentage points higher than the 41.3% shooting opponents of Arizona State have averaged.

The Sun Devils and Cyclones face off Saturday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joson Sanon averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Sun Devils, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 47.5% from beyond the arc. BJ Freeman is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games.

Keshon Gilbert is averaging 15.7 points and 4.9 assists for the Cyclones. Curtis Jones is averaging 19.1 points and 1.7 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sun Devils: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 5.7 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.0 points per game.

Cyclones: 9-1, averaging 83.0 points, 36.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.9 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

