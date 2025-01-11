Jefferson leads FGCU against Jacksonville after 23-point outing

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-8, 1-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-8, 1-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Jacksonville after Emani Jefferson scored 23 points in FGCU’s 89-54 win over the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins are 5-0 on their home court. Jacksonville is 4-6 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Eagles are 3-0 against conference opponents. FGCU is sixth in the ASUN scoring 68.9 points per game and is shooting 41.6%.

Jacksonville’s average of 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.5 per game FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 8.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Jacksonville allows.

The Dolphins and Eagles square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Priscilla Williams is averaging 9.3 points and 6.5 rebounds for the Dolphins.

Jefferson is scoring 14.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.