Jefferson leads FGCU against Austin Peay after 21-point performance

Austin Peay Governors (10-10, 5-4 ASUN) at Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (18-3, 9-0 ASUN)

Fort Myers, Florida; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU plays Austin Peay after Emani Jefferson scored 21 points in FGCU’s 63-50 victory against the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Eagles have gone 12-1 at home. FGCU averages 72.3 points while outscoring opponents by 19.3 points per game.

The Governors are 5-4 against conference opponents. Austin Peay is 2-1 in one-possession games.

FGCU averages 72.3 points, 7.6 more per game than the 64.7 Austin Peay allows. Austin Peay averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than FGCU allows.

The Eagles and Governors square off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.7 rebounds and 4.0 assists for the Eagles. Khamari Mitchell-Steen is averaging 12 points and 1.9 steals over the past 10 games.

Briana Rivera averages 1.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Governors, scoring 3.8 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Sa’Mya Wyatt is shooting 64.3% and averaging 14.8 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Eagles: 10-0, averaging 78.5 points, 34.6 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.3 points per game.

Governors: 6-4, averaging 63.9 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points.

