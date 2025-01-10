Jefferson and FGCU host Jacksonville

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-8, 1-2 ASUN) Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (12-3, 3-0 ASUN) at Jacksonville Dolphins (7-8, 1-2 ASUN)

Jacksonville, Florida; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Jacksonville after Emani Jefferson scored 23 points in FGCU’s 89-54 victory against the North Florida Ospreys.

The Dolphins have gone 5-0 in home games. Jacksonville is 4-6 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Eagles are 3-0 against conference opponents. FGCU is 10-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 12.1 turnovers per game.

Jacksonville scores 64.7 points, 12.3 more per game than the 52.4 FGCU allows. FGCU averages 68.9 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 69.1 Jacksonville allows to opponents.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Makayla Edwards is averaging 9.7 points for the Dolphins.

Lauryn Taylor is averaging 7.7 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points per game.

Eagles: 9-1, averaging 72.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 11.3 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 50.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

