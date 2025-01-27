Javohn Garcia scores 14, helps McNeese edge Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 74-73 for 11th straight victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Javohn Garcia had 14 points to help McNeese hold on for a 74-73 victory over…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Javohn Garcia had 14 points to help McNeese hold on for a 74-73 victory over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi on Monday night, extending the Cowboys’ win streak to 11.

Garcia shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 6 from the free-throw line for the Cowboys (16-5, 10-0 Southland Conference). Brandon Murray and DJ Richards both scored 11.

The Islanders (14-8, 7-3) were led by Garry Clark, who finished with 22 points, 14 rebounds and two blocks. Jordan Roberts also scored 22 and Owen Dease finished with 14 points and 10 rebounds.

