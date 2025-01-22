Janneh, Saint Peter’s Peacocks square off against the Merrimack Warriors

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-9, 3-4 MAAC) North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (6-10, 4-3 MAAC) at Merrimack Warriors (7-9, 3-4 MAAC)

North Andover, Massachusetts; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fatmata Janneh and Saint Peter’s visit Madison Roman and Merrimack on Thursday.

The Warriors are 6-1 in home games.

The Peacocks have gone 4-3 against MAAC opponents. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Janneh averaging 8.5.

Merrimack’s average of 5.4 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Saint Peter’s gives up. Saint Peter’s 35.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.6 percentage points lower than Merrimack has given up to its opponents (42.0%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thalia Shepard is shooting 36.2% and averaging 11.6 points for the Warriors. Roman is averaging 9.3 points over the last 10 games.

Janneh is scoring 19.1 points per game with 10.5 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Peacocks. Laila Grant is averaging 8.8 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 3-7, averaging 58.1 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game while shooting 38.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 6-4, averaging 54.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 36.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

