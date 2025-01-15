Janneh leads Saint Peter’s against Marist after 23-point game

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-9, 3-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-8, 2-3 MAAC) Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST…

Saint Peter’s Peacocks (5-9, 3-2 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (7-8, 2-3 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s visits Marist after Fatmata Janneh scored 23 points in Saint Peter’s 61-55 win over the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes are 4-1 on their home court. Marist has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Peacocks are 3-2 in MAAC play. Saint Peter’s averages 13.4 turnovers per game and is 3-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Marist is shooting 37.1% from the field this season, 3.8 percentage points lower than the 40.9% Saint Peter’s allows to opponents. Saint Peter’s 36.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.6 percentage points lower than Marist has allowed to its opponents (39.9%).

The Red Foxes and Peacocks match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackie Piddock is averaging 4.4 points and 3.5 assists for the Red Foxes.

Nikola Zdenkova is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Peacocks, while averaging 6.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 5-5, averaging 54.7 points, 29.5 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 35.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.9 points per game.

Peacocks: 5-5, averaging 55.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.2 blocks per game while shooting 36.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

