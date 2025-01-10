Janneh and Saint Peter’s host Canisius

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-12, 1-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-9, 2-2 MAAC) Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Canisius Golden Griffins (2-12, 1-3 MAAC) at Saint Peter’s Peacocks (4-9, 2-2 MAAC)

Jersey City, New Jersey; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Peter’s faces Canisius after Fatmata Janneh scored 22 points in Saint Peter’s 80-50 victory over the Niagara Purple Eagles.

The Peacocks are 3-1 in home games. Saint Peter’s ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Janneh averaging 8.0.

The Golden Griffins are 1-3 in MAAC play. Canisius has a 1-9 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Peter’s is shooting 36.1% from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Canisius allows to opponents. Canisius has shot at a 40.1% rate from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point below the 41.1% shooting opponents of Saint Peter’s have averaged.

The Peacocks and Golden Griffins meet Saturday for the first time in MAAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Janneh is averaging 19.2 points and 10.2 rebounds for the Peacocks.

Jaela Johnson is shooting 38.0% and averaging 9.6 points for the Golden Griffins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Peacocks: 4-6, averaging 53.0 points, 31.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 34.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points per game.

Golden Griffins: 1-9, averaging 55.3 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 40.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.