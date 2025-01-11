James, Pacific Tigers take on the Saint Mary’s Gaels

Pacific Tigers (7-9, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-7, 4-2 WCC) Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Pacific Tigers (7-9, 3-3 WCC) at Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-7, 4-2 WCC)

Moraga, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: WCC foes Saint Mary’s (CA) and Pacific will play on Saturday.

The Gaels have gone 3-3 at home. Saint Mary’s (CA) has a 2-2 record in one-possession games.

The Tigers have gone 3-3 against WCC opponents. Pacific is 1-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Saint Mary’s (CA)’s average of 5.6 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 6.6 per game Pacific allows. Pacific has shot at a 41.3% clip from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 40.8% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Emily Foy is shooting 42.1% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 8.4 points.

Anaya James is averaging 12.4 points, 4.7 assists and 2.3 steals for the Tigers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gaels: 5-5, averaging 64.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.8 points per game.

Tigers: 4-6, averaging 66.2 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 10.4 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.