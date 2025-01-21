James Madison visits Old Dominion after Davis’ 20-point game

James Madison Dukes (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt) Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m.…

James Madison Dukes (10-9, 3-4 Sun Belt) at Old Dominion Monarchs (8-11, 4-3 Sun Belt)

Norfolk, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Old Dominion takes on James Madison after Robert Davis Jr. scored 20 points in Old Dominion’s 67-63 loss to the Georgia Southern Eagles.

The Monarchs have gone 5-6 in home games. Old Dominion is 3-10 against opponents over .500.

The Dukes are 3-4 in Sun Belt play. James Madison is 5-2 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 11.4 turnovers per game.

Old Dominion averages 67.9 points per game, 1.8 fewer points than the 69.7 James Madison allows. James Madison has shot at a 43.9% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points above the 43.3% shooting opponents of Old Dominion have averaged.

The Monarchs and Dukes square off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaden Johnson is averaging 8.7 points and 4.3 assists for the Monarchs.

Bryce Lindsay averages 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Dukes, scoring 11.9 points while shooting 42.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Monarchs: 5-5, averaging 68.4 points, 38.2 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Dukes: 5-5, averaging 69.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.

