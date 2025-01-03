James Madison hosts Arkansas State following Freeman’s 30-point performance

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4…

Arkansas State Red Wolves (11-3, 2-0 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (8-6, 1-1 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison hosts Arkansas State after Mark Freeman scored 30 points in James Madison’s 83-72 win over the Southern Miss Golden Eagles.

The Dukes are 6-1 on their home court. James Madison is 4-2 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 10.9 turnovers per game.

The Red Wolves have gone 2-0 against Sun Belt opponents. Arkansas State is the Sun Belt leader with 26.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Rashaud Marshall averaging 4.6.

James Madison makes 45.3% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.9 percentage points higher than Arkansas State has allowed to its opponents (38.4%). Arkansas State averages 10.9 more points per game (80.5) than James Madison allows to opponents (69.6).

The Dukes and Red Wolves meet Saturday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bryce Lindsay is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 2.3 rebounds for the Dukes.

Taryn Todd is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.6 assists for the Red Wolves.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 32.4 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 5.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points per game.

Red Wolves: 8-2, averaging 82.9 points, 38.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

