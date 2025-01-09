James Madison faces Marshall on 3-game win streak

James Madison Dukes (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt) Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7…

James Madison Dukes (9-6, 2-1 Sun Belt) at Marshall Thundering Herd (8-8, 1-2 Sun Belt)

Huntington, West Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thundering Herd -1.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: James Madison will attempt to keep its three-game win streak alive when the Dukes take on Marshall.

The Thundering Herd have gone 8-2 in home games. Marshall is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Dukes are 2-1 against conference opponents. James Madison is eighth in the Sun Belt with 13.3 assists per game led by Mark Freeman averaging 3.5.

Marshall is shooting 43.9% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 44.3% James Madison allows to opponents. James Madison has shot at a 45.0% clip from the field this season, 1.0 percentage point higher than the 44.0% shooting opponents of Marshall have averaged.

The Thundering Herd and Dukes square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Obinna Anochili-Killen is shooting 58.7% and averaging 13.1 points for the Thundering Herd.

Bryce Lindsay is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Dukes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thundering Herd: 4-6, averaging 74.1 points, 31.1 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Dukes: 6-4, averaging 70.1 points, 32.7 rebounds, 12.5 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

