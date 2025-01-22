James Madison Dukes play the Southern Miss Eagles on 7-game win streak

Southern Miss Eagles (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-4, 7-0 Sun Belt) Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m.…

Southern Miss Eagles (6-12, 2-5 Sun Belt) at James Madison Dukes (15-4, 7-0 Sun Belt)

Harrisonburg, Virginia; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: JMU will attempt to prolong its seven-game win streak with a victory against Southern Miss.

The Dukes have gone 7-1 at home. JMU ranks second in the Sun Belt in rebounding with 38.3 rebounds. Peyton McDaniel leads the Dukes with 8.0 boards.

The Eagles are 2-5 against Sun Belt opponents. Southern Miss gives up 72.3 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.2 points per game.

JMU’s average of 5.5 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.8 per game Southern Miss allows. Southern Miss averages 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, the same that JMU gives up.

The Dukes and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in Sun Belt play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDaniel is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 8.0 rebounds for the Dukes. Roshala Scott is averaging 11.9 points and 2.7 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Melyia Grayson is averaging 14.6 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Eagles. Trinity Rowe is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dukes: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 38.1 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 8.6 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 66.5 points, 29.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.