Jamal West, Michael Gray Jr. lead Nicholls to 83-61 romp over East Texas A&M

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jamal West and Michael Gray Jr. both scored 17 to guide Nicholls to an 83-61 victory…

COMMERCE, Texas (AP) — Jamal West and Michael Gray Jr. both scored 17 to guide Nicholls to an 83-61 victory over East Texas A&M on Monday night.

West added eight rebounds and five blocks for the Colonels (9-6, 3-1 Southland Conference). Gray hit five 3-pointers and added six rebounds and three steals. Trae English scored 13 on 5-for-7 shooting.

Scooter Williams Jr. and Khaliq Abdul-Mateen scored 12 points apiece to lead the Lions (2-13, 0-4). Williams added four assists and Abdul-Mateen had three steals. Camerin James scored nine.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.