Jaloni Cambridge leads No. 10 Ohio State in lopsided win over Northwestern 92-62

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Freshman Jaloni Cambridge had 20 points, six rebounds and three assists to lead five players in double figures as No. 10 Ohio State rolled to a 92-62 victory over Northwestern on Sunday.

Cotie McMahon added 16 points and five rebounds, Ava Watson had 15 points, Chance Gray scored 14 and Elsa Lemmila had 11 for the Buckeyes (14-0, 3-0 Big Ten Conference). Ohio State led 53-34 at halftime and by as many as 39 points in the fourth quarter.

Kyla Jones scored 15 points and Grace Sullivan had 13 for Northwestern (7-8, 0-4), which dropped its third straight game.

Takeaways

Ohio State: The Buckeyes had this one in hand early, allowing coach Kevin McGuff to rest his starters with a matchup at No. 24 Michigan coming Wednesday. Ohio State’s 14-0 start is its best since it won its first 19 games in 2022-23. That team advanced to the Elite Eight.

Northwestern: The Wildcats played were without Taylor Williams, who is averaging 10.5 points and 9.1 rebounds. She suffered a lower-body injury against Oregon.

Key moment

Ohio State led comfortably for most of the first half, but the lead shrank to 20 on back-to-back plays involving McMahon and Ava Watson. First, Walson had a steal leading to a McMahon breakaway layup. Then, McMahon had a defensive rebound and found Watson for a 3 and a 51-31 lead with 43 seconds left in the first half.

Key stat

Ohio State came into the game third nationally in turnover margin (plus-12.5 per game) and fifth in turnovers forced (26.2 per game). Those rankings should hold up as OSU forced 29 Northwestern turnovers and committed 12.

Up next

Ohio State visit No. 24 Michigan on Wednesday, when and Northwestern hosts Indiana.

