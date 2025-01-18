Jalon Moore scores 22 as Oklahoma pulls away for 82-62 victory over South Carolina

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to beat South…

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalon Moore scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away in the second half to beat South Carolina 82-62 on Saturday.

Moore made 6 of 10 shots from the floor and 10 of 11 at the free-throw line for the Sooners (14-4, 1-4 Southeastern Conference). He added eight rebounds.

Jeremiah Fears totaled 16 points, nine rebounds and eight assists for Oklahoma. Kobe Elvis added 12 points off the bench on 4-for-6 shooting from 3-point range.

Morris Ugusuk hit four 3-pointers and scored 15 to lead the Gamecocks (10-8, 0-5), who have dropped five in a row and have already lost as many conference games as last season when they tied for second place, earning Lamont Paris coach-of-the-year honors in his second season. Collin Murray-Boyles finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds before fouling out. It was his fifth double-double this season. Jacobi Wright added 10 points and five assists.

Moore had 10 points and Elvis scored nine to lead Oklahoma to a 34-30 advantage at halftime. Ugusuk buried a 40-foot 3-pointer to end the half.

Zachary Davis opened the second half with a 3-pointer for South Carolina and Ugusuk followed with a three-point play, giving the Gamecocks their first lead at 38-36 with 16:51 remaining. Nick Pringle hit a jumper for South Carolina to tie it at 47, but Fears followed with a layup and Oklahoma never trailed over the final 14:23. The Sooners used a 13-0 run to up their lead to 72-54 with 4:05 left to play.

Up next: South Carolina will host No. 5 Florida on Wednesday. Oklahoma travels to play Arkansas on Saturday.

