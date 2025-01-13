Jakevion Buckley scores 16 to lead Southeast Louisiana over Stephen F. Austin 66-59

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jakevion Buckley had 16 points in Southeast Louisiana’s 66-59 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Monday…

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Jakevion Buckley had 16 points in Southeast Louisiana’s 66-59 victory over Stephen F. Austin on Monday night.

Buckley added four steals for the Lions (9-8, 3-3 Southland Conference). Brody Rowbury had 13 points and Sam Hines Jr. scored 10.

Keon Thompson finished with 14 points for the ‘Jacks (8-9, 1-5). Thierno Sylla added 12 points and six rebounds for SFA. Kyle Hayman had 11 points and seven rebounds.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Saturday. SE Louisiana visits Northwestern State and SFA travels to play Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

