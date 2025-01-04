Jah Nze scores 25 as Mercer holds on for 70-67 victory over VMI

LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — Jah Nze had 25 points to help Mercer hold off VMI 70-67 on Saturday. Nze shot…

Nze shot 8 of 12 from the field, including 5 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Bears (9-6, 2-0 Southern Conference). Alex Holt totaled 11 points, nine rebounds and three steals. Ahmad Robinson scored 11.

Rickey Bradley, Jr. led the way for the Keydets (6-9, 0-2) with 30 points and three steals. AJ Clark added 12 points, 12 rebounds and three steals. Augustinas Kiudulas had nine points and six rebounds.

Tyler Johnson made two free throws with 2 seconds left for Mercer. VMI’s Rickey Bradley Jr. missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

