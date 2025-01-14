Jaeden Zackery scores 21 points, helps Clemson pull away early to beat Georgia Tech 70-59

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points and Clemson beat Georgia Tech 70-59 on Tuesday night. Zackery shot 7…

ATLANTA (AP) — Jaeden Zackery scored 21 points and Clemson beat Georgia Tech 70-59 on Tuesday night.

Zackery shot 7 of 12 from the floor and made three of the Tigers’ eight shots from long range. Ian Schieffelin added 16 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Clemson. Chase Hunter scored 14 points and Viktor Lakhin had 10.

Clemson (14-4, 6-1 ACC) has won six of the last eight in the series.

Baye Ndongo scored 14 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead Georgia Tech (8-10, 2-5). Naithan George added 13 points.

Zackery scored 12 points and Lakhin all 10 of his to help Clemson build a 36-25 halftime lead. Georgia Tech missed its first 10 shots before Duncan Powell’s layup with 12:42 left in the first half.

The Yellow Jackets cut the deficit to 37-30 early in the second half before Zackery’s 3-pointer sparked a 20-11 surge and the Tigers led by double digits for most of the way.

Clemson plays at Pittsburgh on Saturday.

Georgia Tech will look to end a three-game losing streak with a road game at Florida State on Saturday.

