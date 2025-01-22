Jaden Seymour scores career-high 34 as East Tennessee State cruises past Western Carolina 85-58

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour scored a career-high 34 points to lead East Tennessee State to an 85-58…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Jaden Seymour scored a career-high 34 points to lead East Tennessee State to an 85-58 victory over Western Carolina on Wednesday night.

Seymour added 13 rebounds for the Buccaneers (12-8, 5-2 Southern Conference). Quimari Peterson had 13 points and three steals. Gabe Sisk scored 11.

The Catamounts (5-13, 1-6) were led in scoring by Bernard Pelote, who finished with 21 points. Western Carolina also got 14 points from Cord Stansberry. Chevalier Emery finished with 11 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

