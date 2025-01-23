Jaden Daughtry makes go-ahead layup with 1 second left in OT as Marist defeats Niagara 67-65

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry made a go-ahead layup, off a nice pass from Jadin Collins-Roberts, with one second…

LEWISTON, N.Y. (AP) — Jaden Daughtry made a go-ahead layup, off a nice pass from Jadin Collins-Roberts, with one second left in overtime and Marist beat Niagara 67-65 on Thursday night.

Josiah Davis tied it at 57-all with 22 seconds left in regulation.

Tarik Watson and Jadin Collins each scored 12 points apiece for Marist. Watson shot 6 of 7 from the field for the Red Foxes (14-3, 7-1 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Collins went 5 of 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and added 11 assists. Josh Pascarelli went 4 of 7 from the field (3 for 5 from 3-point range) to finish with 11 points.

Davis and Justice Smith each finished with 13 points for the Purple Eagles (7-12, 2-6). Jaeden Marshall finished with 12 points and two blocks.

Both teams play Saturday. Marist visits Canisius and Niagara plays Sacred Heart at home.

