Jacobs leads Ole Miss against Florida after 21-point game

Florida Gators (11-7, 2-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC) Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Florida Gators (11-7, 2-2 SEC) at Ole Miss Rebels (11-5, 2-2 SEC)

Oxford, Mississippi; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ole Miss takes on Florida after Starr Jacobs scored 21 points in Ole Miss’ 84-78 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The Rebels are 8-1 in home games. Ole Miss averages 79.2 points while outscoring opponents by 27.9 points per game.

The Gators are 2-2 in conference games. Florida has a 0-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Ole Miss’ average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 6.5 per game Florida allows. Florida averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.0 more made shots on average than the 3.7 per game Ole Miss gives up.

The Rebels and Gators match up Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirsten Deans is shooting 32.1% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Rebels, while averaging 9.6 points.

Jeriah Warren averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Gators, scoring 13.9 points while shooting 36.0% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 7-3, averaging 80.8 points, 33.9 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 12.2 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points per game.

Gators: 7-3, averaging 76.2 points, 36.2 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

