Jacobs leads Fresno State against Utah State

Utah State Aggies (1-15, 0-4 MWC) at Fresno State Bulldogs (11-6, 2-2 MWC)

Fresno, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State hosts Utah State after Mia Jacobs scored 30 points in Fresno State’s 68-62 win over the Boise State Broncos.

The Bulldogs are 8-2 on their home court. Fresno State is seventh in the MWC with 21.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacobs averaging 7.3.

The Aggies are 0-4 against MWC opponents. Utah State has a 0-12 record against teams over .500.

Fresno State is shooting 38.3% from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points lower than the 45.6% Utah State allows to opponents. Utah State’s 35.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.4 percentage points lower than Fresno State has allowed to its opponents (40.3%).

The Bulldogs and Aggies meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mariah Elohim averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 32.2% from beyond the arc.

Cheyenne Stubbs is averaging 13.8 points and 1.7 steals for the Aggies.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.7 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 38.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Aggies: 0-10, averaging 61.1 points, 26.3 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

