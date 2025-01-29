Jacobs leads Fresno State against Nevada after 20-point performance

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 4-4 MWC) Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Fresno State Bulldogs (13-8, 4-4 MWC) at Nevada Wolf Pack (9-12, 4-4 MWC)

Reno, Nevada; Wednesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Nevada after Mia Jacobs scored 20 points in Fresno State’s 77-64 win over the New Mexico Lobos.

The Wolf Pack are 7-4 on their home court. Nevada allows 66.4 points and has been outscored by 1.1 points per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-4 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 6-8 against opponents with a winning record.

Nevada averages 65.3 points per game, 1.4 more points than the 63.9 Fresno State gives up. Fresno State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.7 more made shots on average than the 5.4 per game Nevada allows.

The Wolf Pack and Bulldogs face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dymonique Maxie is averaging 6.2 points and two steals for the Wolf Pack. Lexie Givens is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Kylee Fox is averaging 9.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Bulldogs. Jacobs is averaging 18.4 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 41.0% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolf Pack: 4-6, averaging 62.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 62.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

