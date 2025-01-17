Jacobs and Fresno State host Air Force

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-7, 0-5 MWC) Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST…

Fresno State Bulldogs (12-6, 3-2 MWC) at Air Force Falcons (10-7, 0-5 MWC)

Colorado Springs, Colorado; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits Air Force after Mia Jacobs scored 26 points in Fresno State’s 74-54 win over the Utah State Aggies.

The Falcons have gone 6-2 in home games. Air Force ranks ninth in the MWC with 12.2 assists per game led by Jo Huntimer averaging 3.8.

The Bulldogs are 3-2 in MWC play. Fresno State has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

Air Force averages 65.8 points per game, 2.5 more points than the 63.3 Fresno State allows. Fresno State’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than Air Force has given up to its opponents (44.7%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jayda McNabb is averaging 7.8 points, 7.9 rebounds and two steals for the Falcons.

Jacobs is shooting 43.6% and averaging 19.1 points for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Falcons: 4-6, averaging 63.3 points, 26.8 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 12.0 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 66.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points.

