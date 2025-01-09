Jacobi, Eastern Illinois Panthers take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10, 1-3 OVC) Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (8-7, 3-1 OVC) at Eastern Illinois Panthers (5-10, 1-3 OVC)

Charleston, Illinois; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -2; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Jaylon Johnson and Tennessee Tech take on Kooper Jacobi and Eastern Illinois in OVC action.

The Panthers are 5-2 in home games. Eastern Illinois allows 73.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.2 points per game.

The Golden Eagles are 3-1 in OVC play. Tennessee Tech ranks second in the OVC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

Eastern Illinois averages 70.3 points per game, 4.6 fewer points than the 74.9 Tennessee Tech gives up. Tennessee Tech averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.8 more makes per game than Eastern Illinois allows.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jacobi is averaging 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds for the Panthers.

Johnson is averaging 12 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Golden Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-6, averaging 70.9 points, 32.7 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.4 points per game.

Golden Eagles: 5-5, averaging 73.1 points, 33.8 rebounds, 16.3 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.