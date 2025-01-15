Jacksonville visits Lipscomb following Vinson’s 27-point performance

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-9, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-5, 3-1 ASUN) Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-9, 1-3 ASUN) at Lipscomb Bisons (10-5, 3-1 ASUN)

Nashville, Tennessee; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Lipscomb takes on Jacksonville after Bella Vinson scored 27 points in Lipscomb’s 83-73 win against the West Georgia Wolves.

The Bisons are 8-1 on their home court. Lipscomb is 78th in college basketball averaging 10.3 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 34.1% from downtown. Jalyn Holcomb leads the team averaging 1.9 makes while shooting 31.8% from 3-point range.

The Dolphins are 1-3 against ASUN opponents. Jacksonville is 4-3 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 15.4 turnovers per game.

Lipscomb scores 75.1 points per game, 4.5 more points than the 70.6 Jacksonville gives up. Jacksonville averages 63.8 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 64.9 Lipscomb gives up to opponents.

The Bisons and Dolphins match up Thursday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Claira McGowan is averaging 13.3 points for the Bisons.

Priscilla Williams averages 0.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Dolphins, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 31.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bisons: 6-4, averaging 75.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.7 points per game.

Dolphins: 4-6, averaging 64.8 points, 32.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 5.8 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.7 points.

