Jacksonville visits Austin Peay following Battle’s 31-point game

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-10, 1-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-7, 4-1 ASUN) Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Jacksonville Dolphins (7-10, 1-4 ASUN) at Austin Peay Governors (9-7, 4-1 ASUN)

Clarksville, Tennessee; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacksonville visits Austin Peay after Edyn Battle scored 31 points in Jacksonville’s 85-82 loss to the Lipscomb Bisons.

The Governors are 3-2 on their home court. Austin Peay allows 64.9 points and has been outscored by 4.6 points per game.

The Dolphins are 1-4 against conference opponents. Jacksonville allows 71.4 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Austin Peay’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.0 per game Jacksonville allows. Jacksonville averages 64.9 points per game, equal to what Austin Peay allows.

The Governors and Dolphins face off Saturday for the first time in ASUN play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sa’Mya Wyatt is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 5.7 rebounds for the Governors.

Priscilla Williams is scoring 9.9 points per game and averaging 6.4 rebounds for the Dolphins.

LAST 10 GAMES: Governors: 7-3, averaging 63.7 points, 29.3 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 9.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.3 points per game.

Dolphins: 3-7, averaging 65.6 points, 33.2 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 38.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.